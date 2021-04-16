Danica McKellar Wants to Watch MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of The Kill Live with You!

Sunday night brings us the third installment of the MatchMaker Mysteries starring Danica McKellar and Victor Webster. In MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill, we find Angie Dove the matchmaker who sometimes moonlights as an amateur sleuth teaming up with Detective Kyle Carter, played by Webster, to solve a murder that occurred within an art museum. But this time, the pair is joined by Angie's dad, retired police detective Nick Columba, played by Bruce Boxleitner. In a recent phone call with Southern Living, McKellar shared her excitement for the audience to see more of Angie's dad on screen.

MatchMaker Mysteries The Art of the Kill Bruce Boxleitner and Victor Webster Credit: ©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/David Dolsen

"In the past he's just been there for a couple of cameo scenes. Maybe we're seeing his funny hobbies now that he's retired. Whether it's Zumba or painting. But this time he decides to go back to his roots and take on a case as a favor. So, he's working on some thefts that have been happening at the art museum. And that's when I go to meet him there for lunch, {and} that's when we find the dead body. It's really fun because he's really a part of it this time."

The story is fast paced, with lots of twists and turns that will keep you guessing until the end. McKellar wants to follow all of those twists and turns right along with the viewers in real time. She will be live-Tweeting throughout the movie when it premieres on Sunday night 7PM CST/8PM EST. "I want people, while they're watching, see if you can figure out whodunnit. And I want you to tweet me if you've figured out whodunnit before Angie does." She also added she'll be picking some fans at random to send out some signed photos to if they tweet her photographic evidence that they are watching the movie. "All I ask to enter is tweet me a picture of yourself watching the premiere. So, you can do the back of your head and the front of the movie screen to show me you're watching the movie and that will enter you to the contest."

Connecting with her fans is something McKellar takes seriously, and she acknowledges that right now it's more needed than ever. "Oh, it's so important to me, to stay connected. And actually, with the year or so that we've had, we just gotta be there for each other." McKellar has also been raising money for various children's charities through her Cameo account—a platform where you can purchase personalized video shout outs from some of your favorite celebrities.

Beyond her roles on screen, McKellar briefly stepped away from acting to attend college and majored in math. She's now turned her passion for mathematics into a robust side hustle. McKellar writes books geared towards making math fun for all kids. "Part of why I love math is because I love solving puzzles. I love that part of it, the problem-solving part of the brain which is part of why I love playing Angie Dove so much because it feels like problem solving. I mean you're solving a mystery. It's all that same part of the mind," she said.

Her McKellar Math line features books for ages 0-16 and she hopes they have been especially helpful during a year when traditional education has been at the very least, interrupted.