Connie Britton Perfectly Captures Why Southern Women Are the Funniest

In these strange and difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic getting our social fix means relaxing on the couch with some of our favorite fictional friends. Two shows we keep coming back to again and again? ABC's Nashville (streaming on Hulu) and NBC's Friday Night Lights (streaming on Hulu and Peacock). Like a hearty bowl of mac and cheese, these shows are comfort food to our harried souls right now and we discover something new in every rerun we watch. And what do they have in common? The actor Connie Britton (and object or our complete and total hair envy!).

Which is why we found ourselves reading up on all things Connie Britton to learn more about the talented star, our sleuthing ultimately leading us to this 2013 Garden & Gun interview in which the star talks about her Southern roots. "My dad's family was from Tennessee. I grew up in Lynchburg, Virginia, where we lived at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains. As a kid I was totally into Southern rock. Lynyrd Skynyrd. ZZ Top. It was so part of who I was," she told the magazine's Allison Glock.

Britton went on to discuss how growing up in the South helped form an essential part of who she was. "The South was influential in my life. It helped form who I am. I went to New York out of drama school and I lived in California. But when the character of Tami Taylor in Friday Night Lights came along, it jogged something in me, like, I know this woman. It clicked. She felt very familiar."

