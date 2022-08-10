Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser's Son Receives Football Offer From Mississippi State
Cole Hauser is one proud dad!
When he's not bringing tough-as-nails Rip Wheeler to life on Yellowstone, Hauser isn't driving people to the train station or chugging whiskey; he's busy raising his three kids with wife Cynthia in Florida.
All that parenting started to pay off this week, when the couple's oldest, 17-year-old Ryland, received an offer to play football at Mississippi State.
"So proud of you son!" Hauser wrote on Twitter. "Keep up the hard work and dedication."
Hauser also shared the news on Instagram, writing "So proud of the hard work and dedication you have put in to get your first D1 offer!!" alongside the hashtag #proudfather.
According to his Twitter bio, Ryland, a rising senior at Jensen Beach High School in Jensen Beach, stands at an impressive 6'5" and weighs 225 pounds. He plays wide receiver, tight end, and defensive end and boasts a 40-yard dash time of 4.68 seconds.
Something tells us this isn't the last we've seen of Ryland Hauser.
Congrats, y'all!