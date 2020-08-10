Clint and Kelly Harp's Sweet Love Story Started at Baylor University

In case you missed it last week, Chip and Joanna Gaines announced that Fixer Upper is returning to TV, this time set to air on the couple's forthcoming Magnolia Network, which is scheduled to launch in 2021. We don't know about you, but that's music to our home improvement lovin' ears.

With the news of the hit show coming back, it got us walking down memory lane in Waco and revisiting one other couple we so adored from the show: Clint and Kelly Harp. With a bit of digging, we were pleased to discover their love story, and boy is it a cute one.

As it turns out, Clint and Kelly were both students at Waco's own Baylor University in the late '90s. One day, Clint found himself at friends' apartment when Kelly walked down the stairs. "I said hello and I'm thinking, 'She's hot,'" Clint tells Country Living. Little did Clint know, but the couple had actually been previously acquainted and he had spaced on these encounters (whoops!). Shortly thereafter the couple began dating. In time, Clint professed his love for Kelly, though the sentiment wasn't reciprocated on the spot.

"It was maybe a couple days later that she said, 'I want you to know I don't love you because of some feeling. I want you to know I love you because I choose you. And when we have to fight through stuff in our life, I choose to fight through those things with you,'" Clint recalled. "And I was like, 'I've won the lottery.'"

In 2001, the duo tied the knot. Now parents of three, the couple celebrated their 19th anniversary in the end of July. Since their Fixer Upper days, the Harps have gone on to star in DIY Network's Wood Work.

WATCH: Awwww, Joanna Gaines Just Wrote the Sweetest Love Note to Hubby Chip