Chip Gaines Shares Excitement Courtside at Baylor's NCAA Tournament Win: "Good Things Happen to Good People!"
Chip and Joanna Gaines are both Baylor University alums.
It's a good day to be Baylor Bear, friends. And proud alumni and Waco residents Chip and Joanna Gaines were lucky enough to see the NCAA Tournament final game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in-person at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there was limited in-person attendance so we're sure the tickets were extra tough to snag.
Last night in a state of post-game bliss, Chip took to Twitter to celebrate his beloved Bears' 86-70 win against the Zags (for those who don't speak College Sports, that's the Gonzaga Bulldogs' nickname). "National champs!" he captioned the first photo, featuring him and Joanna Gaines beaming with happiness, and Chip sporting a Baylor zip-up.
A few minutes later, the former Fixer Upper star posted a photo of him and former Baylor quarterback and current NFL free agent Robert Griffin III. "Good things happen to GOOD people!" he exclaimed, adding congratulations to Baylor Basketball head coach Scott Drew and "National Championships" in Caps Lock.
As we previously reported, Coach Drew had much gratitude for his team's big win, saying at the post-game press conference, "I prayed about it. I felt led. God has blessed us with unbelievable players, the people that have come for 18 years, our fans that have been with us through the lean years, the good years, and our administration… they all deserve this. The city of Waco deserves this. Hey Texas, we've got a national championship too! The state deserves it."
"If you're going to war, and I'm coaching, I'm taking these guys," Coach Drew continued, as he motioned to his ecstatic team members enjoying their newly anointed NCAA Championship title while green and yellow confetti sprinkled down on them.
We hope Chip and Jo are still riding that Baylor Bears high today — maybe a Coach Drew home renovation is in their future? We'd certainly tune in to that one.