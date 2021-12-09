Chevy Chase Works Impromptu Shift at Raising Cane's Drive-thru in South Carolina
The legendary National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation actor surprised customers when he stuck around to help after stopping in for lunch.
Thirty years after Clark Griswold pulled off the perfect family Christmas—with only a few minor hiccups—he's back on his game, spreading Christmas cheer across the nation.
This time the perpetually positive family man brought his spirit down south to South Carolina. Earlier this week, while in the area for a screening of his iconic Christmas movie, legendary actor and comedian Chevy Chase, also known as Mr. Griswold himself, stopped for lunch at a Raising Cane's in North Charleston, South Carolina.
After ordering The Box Combo (a classic of course), Chase surprised staff by asking to jump behind the counter. He snagged a Santa hat and got to work taking orders at the cash register. Later, he donned a Cane's baseball cap and headset to work the drive-thru.
While making sure customers were happy and fed, he cracked some jokes and even participated in a TikTok dance.
We bet everyone who got the chance to meet the movie star is going to have the "hap-hap-happiest Christmas" now!