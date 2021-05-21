Alabama-Native Charles Barkley Gives $1,000 to Each Employee of His Hometown School System
The NBA legend made the gift to thank Leeds City Schools employees for "going the extra mile" this past year.
Charles Barkley has given $1,000 to each of the more than 200 employees of the school system in his hometown of Leeds, Alabama.
The 11-time NBA All Star, who graduated Leeds High School in the class of 1981, reportedly made the gift to thank the school system's 226 employees for "going the extra mile" this past year.
Leeds City Schools announced the generous gift on Facebook this week.
"We are humbled and wish to express our sincere gratitude to Charles Barkley for providing a $1,000 gift to each and every Leeds City Schools employee for going the extra mile this school year," the post said. "Being a school employee is tough, but driving a bus, teaching, coaching, or working in the cafeteria, all while maintaining safety protocols, has been a daunting task during a worldwide pandemic."
According to the post, Barkley has "quietly and without any attention drawn to himself" provided more than $3 million in scholarships to Leeds graduates over the past 30 years.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, "Leeds' favorite son" also secured laptops for virtual learners, Wi-Fi hotspots, and donations from Clorox Corporation to help the Leeds staff keep the facilities clean and sanitary.
Barkley has made it a habit of supporting education throughout his decades in the limelight. He has also made a series of $1 million donations to HBCUs including Tuskegee University, Miles College, Alabama A&M, Clark Atlanta, and Morehouse College.
Thank you, Charles!