Charles Barkley Thanks His Auburn Education After Winning Spelling Bet With Shaquille O'Neal

“That Auburn education pulled me through, America!”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 27, 2022
Shaq and Charles Barkley
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

TNT's NBA coverage on October 25 included a spontaneous spelling bee.

Charles Barkley's interesting pronunciation of the word "spectacular" during Inside the NBA inspired his friend and co-host Shaquille O'Neal to issue him a challenge. Shaq bet the former Auburn star $10,000 that he couldn't spell "spectacular."

Barkley appeared to be thinking hard (while fighting giggles) before admitting that he needed to write it down in order to spell it.

Kenny Smith peeked over his shoulder as Barkley scribbled something down. Smith shook his head. "It's wrong, it's wrong, it's wrong," he said as both men devolved into laughter. Shaq and Ernie Johnson Jr. chuckled in their seats, but Smith was laughing so hard that he had to get up and walk away.

While Barkley's first attempt missed the mark, he eventually landed on the correct sequence of letters. He spelled "spectacular" aloud for Johnson Jr.

"Perfect!" confirmed Johnson Jr.

Pleased to have proven himself, Barkley sat up straight.

"Let me look at that camera right now," Barkley said. "I haven't had that much to brag on this year, but let me go ahead and say it: War Damn Eagle. That Auburn education pulled me through, America!"

Barkley, a native of Leeds, Alabama, played three years for the Auburn University Tigers before entering the NBA his junior year.

Johnson Jr. once asked Barkley if he ever graduated from Auburn, to which the power forward famously replied: "No, but I have a couple people working for me who did."

You tell 'em, Charles!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Charles Barkley Redmont Vodka
Charles Barkley Marks Partnership With Alabama's Redmont Vodka and Logan's Roadhouse in Hometown Celebration
The Miss Kate, plying the waters of the South Carolina Lowcountry
The Ultimate Boat Trip Through South Carolina's Undiscovered Lowcountry
Kimberly Williams-Paisley with Dog Annie
Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley Talks Style, Cooking Turkey, and How She Fell in Love with Franklin, Tennessee
Ben Napier
Ben Napier Plans Full Week of Birthday Celebrations for Erin
Dolly Parton Duncan Hines
Get Your Dolly Parton Duncan Hines Cake Mix Now
Kane Brown with his grandmother Edy Brown
Kane Brown Talks About His Grandmother's Tough Love and Her Magic Recipe
Johnny Cash and June Carter 1975
This Love Letter from Johnny Cash to June Carter Will Melt Your Heart
Hoda Kotb and Haley Joy
Hoda Kotb Shares the Sweet Way Haley Joy Spent her Chore Money
Tanya Tucker 2022 Stagecoach Festival
Check Out the First Trailer for the New Tanya Tucker Documentary
Jenna Bush Hager in Yellow and Black Dress
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Family Vacation
57th Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show
Kelly Clarkson Nails "I Will Always Love You" Tribute to Dolly Parton at ACM Awards
Scotty McCreery Wife Gabi
It's a Boy! Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Expecting First Baby
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan Reels in 24-Pound Catch in Morehead City Fishing Tournament
George, Laura, Jenna, and Barbara Bush 1987
The Story Behind The Bush Twins' Strangest Nicknames
Lily D. Moore
Georgia Native and Star of Hallmark's 'Color My World with Love', Lily D. Moore is Headed to Clemson This Fall
MM quotes
15 Reasons Matthew McConaughey Is a Mama's Boy and We Love It