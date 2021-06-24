Chad Michael Murray Spills Behind the Scenes Secrets from the Set of Hallmark's Sand Dollar Cove

This weekend Hallmark's Summer Nights programming continues with Sand Dollar Cove starring Aly Michalka, Chad Michael Murray, Clare Bowen, and Glynnis O'Connor, premiering this Saturday night.

The story centers around Elli, played by Michalka, a big city real estate developer who was sent to a quaint sea-side New England town to buy up some prominent beach front property for the location of her company's latest resort. Upon arriving in Sand Dollar Cove, while most of the townspeople welcome her warmly, she's met with some resistance by the one resident she must win over-the owner of the land she wishes to purchase. That owner happens to be the ever so handsome and charming Brody, played by Murray. Brody's resistance centers around his sentimental attachment to the town's historic pier, which is centrally located on the plot of land Elli's company wishes to turn into a fancy new hotel.

Of course, there is much give and take between the two over this issue, but we also get to watch them fall in love amidst all the things we'd expect for a New England summer beach film. There are lobster rolls, clam bakes, sailing, and sandcastles. But in a recent phone call with Southern Living, Murray let us in on a big secret.

"We filmed this movie in March or maybe it was April, but it was in New England, it was freezing. It was so cold. It snowed three times while we were filming," he divulged. Murray went on to discuss the challenges of filming a summer movie when it's not summer outside. "So Aly or little RJ in sundresses and me in shorts in t-shirts, but underneath that t-shirt, underneath those sundresses is a whole bunch of those hot warming packs stuck to us. [To] keep our teeth from chattering," he said with a laugh.

Murray then noted that while they were suffering for their art, the director and crew were bundled up in winter coats, gloves, and hats, and "they were still cold." Drawing the comparison to previous films he said, "At least when you're doing a Christmas movie and it's hot out you can disrobe and pump the air conditioning, cool off for a second and the worst thing that's going to happen is you might sweat a little bit, right? But when we were shooting the walk and talk scenes where it's like a 3-minute scene and we're walking down the street. My hands are in my pockets because I'm frozen. And we're darting into like little restaurants that are closed because of the pandemic … So, we're trying to heat ourselves up in their shop's hallway and I think most of us took comfort in the fact that we put a mask on and it would warm our face."

