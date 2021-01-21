We Had No Idea Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Starred in a Hallmark Movie

But as much as we love Kathie Lee, these days, we're also excited to track the next generation of Giffords — specifically Cassidy Gifford, a 27-year-old actor who reminds us so much of her bubbly and beautiful mama. As we learned in a recent piece from the website Wide Open Country, little did we know but Cassidy actually played the leading lady in a 2017 Hallmark movie Like Cats & Dogs. With Cassidy playing the role of Lara alongside co-star Wyatt Nash as Spencer, you can expect quite the love story to unfold: "Spencer is a cat person. Lara is a dog person. Spencer is headed to a beach town to work on his thesis. Lara is coming to the same beach town to escape the shambles of her life," reads the official Hallmark description. "Their personalities couldn't be more different, but when a reservation screw up lands them — and their pets — in the same vacation rental house, they all have to figure out how to get along with each other. "