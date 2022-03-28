Carrie Underwood Brings Mom Onstage for Duet at Las Vegas Show
Carrie Underwood has come a long way since she was first introduced to the world as a young American Idol hopeful in 2004. This weekend she paid homage to one of her biggest influences while performing at her Las Vegas residency Reflections.
The country superstar brought her mom Carole onstage during her show Saturday night at Resorts World Las Vegas. After introducing her to the crowd, Underwood asked her mom if there was anything she'd like to say to the crowd, to which Carole responded: "I'm so happy you're here, and I hope you enjoy the show!"
Part of the show turned out to be a fabulous mother-daughter duet of Underwood's 2007 hit "All-American Girl" which the pair launched into shortly after Carole came onstage. Donning a showstopping royal blue ruffled dress, Underwood kicked off the number by belting out the chorus of the song. Her mom Carole, clad in an animal-print shirt and brown pants, held her own, beaming with pride and singing along with her daughter.
The mother-daughter duo had a blast performing the song together, with Underwood creating plenty of moments for her mom to shine by pulling away from the mic to let her mom sing solo. The women seemed to be in their own world, singing to each other, dancing, and laughing during the performance. Their joy was absolutely infectious.
The crowd cheered with delight when the song was over, and Carole took a bow before heading offstage to watch the rest of the show.
On Sunday, Underwood reflected on the memorable night—and the incredible journey that came before it—with an Instagram post featuring several pictures from her and her mother's performance. She wrote: "'If you wanna go, I'll take you.' These might have been the most pivotal words anyone has ever spoken to me. I was busy talking myself out of trying out for American Idol and my mom said these words…the rest is history. Tonight, I got to sing with her on stage in front of the most incredible crowd in #LasVegas ❤️ Life sure is amazing! Thanks, Mom, for everything!"
Underwood has plenty more nights of Reflection performances before her residency concludes on May 21. Here's hoping Carole makes another appearance or two!