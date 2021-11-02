Brad Paisley Wrote a Song for Wife Kimberly's New Hallmark Christmas Movie with Sister Ashley

Talk about a family affair!

As previously reported, real-life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams have teamed up to play sisters in two original Hallmark Channel Christmas movies later this year: Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday and Sister Swap: Christmas in the City. But they're not the only members of the extended Paisley clan participating in the Hallmark ventures. Their husbands also contributed to the highly anticipated sibling collaboration.

Ashley's husband, Neal Dodson, serves as an executive producer on the projects while Kimberly's husband, musician Brad Paisley, reportedly penned a song for her film.

"My husband wrote a song for one of the movies. It's in my movie, and it's such a good song," Kimberly revealed exclusively to People, a Southern Living sister publication. "So, people should look out for that. That's going to be amazing."

In the two Sister Swap films, Kimberly and Ashley play Jennifer and Meg Swift, respectively, two sisters "who couldn't be closer despite living hours apart," according to the network. "Jennifer is in Salt Lake City, running a successful restaurant she started with her late husband and raising her teenaged son, while Meg stayed in their hometown of Hazelwood, helping their parents run the local bakery."

The two films, though separate, will be connected. One focuses on the story of Jennifer returning to her hometown, while the other on Meg's journey to Salt Lake to help Jennifer's restaurant prepare for a local Christmas competition.

Kimberly and Ashley told People that unlike other Hallmark movies, the focus of their films is on family.

"A lot of the time Hallmark movies I think are really fun to watch because it's about a guy and a girl and whether or not they're going to be together," Ashley said. "For the two of us, these movies were really about women supporting women and that was a really fun thing. That's a really important part of our relationship."

"Yes, about sisterhood," Kimberly added. "We rely on each other so much, and that's what these characters do as well."