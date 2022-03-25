Blake Shelton Mourns 6 Teenage Girls Killed in Tragic Oklahoma Car Crash
Blake Shelton paid tribute to the six high school girls killed in a car accident that took place near his farm in rural Tishomingo, Oklahoma, this week.
The tragedy struck close to home, both physically and metaphorically, for the country star, who lost his own brother in a car accident in 1990.
"In the wake of yesterday's unthinkable crash in our small town of Tishomingo, we as a community have all been in shock and broken-hearted," Shelton said in a statement shared with People, a Southern Living sister publication. "I personally know the devastation of suddenly losing a loved one in a car accident. But our community is strong and has come together to support and wrap our arms around the families and friends that are hurting the most."
"There's no question it will take a long time to heal from this tragedy," Shelton's statement concluded. "Keep the prayers coming."
The six teenage girls, who ranged in age from 15 to 17, were killed when the small passenger car they were riding in collided with a semitruck on Tuesday afternoon. The teens, all students at Tishomingo High School, were reportedly on their way to lunch off-campus when the incident occurred.
The six girls, which included a 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-olds, were killed while riding in a 2015 Chevrolet Spark, which is only intended to seat four people. According to The Oklahoman, only the driver and a front-seat passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The driver of the semitruck was reportedly uninjured.
WATCH: During Tulsa Concert, Blake Shelton Honors Police Officer Injured in the Line of Duty
"It's rough," Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd told the newspaper. "In 22 years, I've seen a lot of stuff — critical incidents, shootings. We do see a lot of death, unfortunately, but to see children that have suffered that type of trauma, it's raw. It hurts, no matter who you are. To lose six in one scene is an absolute travesty."
Our hearts are with the families of the victims and the entire Tishomingo community as they grapple with this inconceivable loss.