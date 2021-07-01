Blake Shelton Surprises Tribute Band, Blake Nation at His Oklahoma Music Venue and Eatery, Ole Red Tishomingo

To lift a song name from Blake Shelton's catalog, talk about surprising the "Boys 'Round Here!" More specifically, the boys around Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Indeed, the country star and judge on NBC's The Voice gave a Blake Shelton cover band, Blake Nation, quite the evening to remember on June 19, when the singer was in town for his 45th birthday, which took place the day before.

As the Tishomingo outpost of Shelton's restaurant and music venue, Ole Red, shared, the singer and Okie swung by for an impromptu appearance during Blake Nation's set. "The boss man, @blakeshelton, stopped by Ole Red Tishomingo last Saturday to give @blakenationtrib some well wishes!" Ole Red announced on its Instagram page on June 24.

The band members of Blake Nation were thrilled to meet their musical inspiration. "Three years ago, because of one of [our] fans, we were invited to play Ole Red for Blake's birthday. We sold the place out and, of course, hoped to meet him. This dream had not become a reality until last weekend," Blake Nation told Country Now. "To our complete and total surprise, Blake Shelton showed up before our show. The entire band was down in the green room, eating dinner and waiting for the show to begin. As we were all sitting around, eating, and talking, we heard a knock on the outside door. A couple of us looked at each other puzzled because who would be knocking at this door?"

A pretty exciting night indeed, for these hardworking musicians. "For a brief moment [after we saw him arrive], we were all in shock and frozen," Blake Nation further commented in their interview with Country Now.

On Blake Nation's Instagram page, they also shared the happy news about their unexpected visitor. Check out those matching tattoos.

