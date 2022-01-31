Blake Shelton Sings Duet with 6-Year-Old in Need of Heart Transplant at Latest Concert
Blake Shelton gave one very deserving little boy the experience of a lifetime when he invited him on stage during his concert Saturday night in Durant, Oklahoma.
Six-year-old Wyatt McKee was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a condition where the left side of his heart does not grow. He has already undergone two open-heart surgeries and is currently awaiting a donor for a heart transplant. After a Good Samaritan heard about his condition and his love for country singer Blake Shelton, Wyatt was gifted tickets to Shelton's show, which he happily attended with his mom on January 29.
Toting a handmade sign that read "Your Smallest, Biggest Fan from Lake Texoma, 6yo Waiting on a Heart Transplant," Wyatt and his mom Harley enjoyed their night at concert. When Shelton noticed the sign during his set, he invited Wyatt on stage, so he could get a better look at what the sign said. After reading the sign aloud, Shelton addresses the audience saying, "Think y'all are having a bad day, put that into perspective right there, man."
Wyatt's favorite song by the Grammy winner is "God's Country," and his sign requested that Shelton allow him to sing the chart-topper with him. Shelton was of course happy to oblige. Kneeling beside the young boy, Shelton sang the opening verses of the song, flipping the microphone over to Wyatt for every mention of "God's Country." In a video posted by Wyatt's mom Harley on Facebook, you can see Wyatt building confidence with each line before he launches into a full-on duet with Shelton for the song's chorus.
At the end of his debut performance, Shelton's newest collaborator received thunderous applause from the crowd, and he even scored a hug from his favorite singer. Harley shared the sweet experience on Facebook writing, "I don't know if Blake Shelton will ever see this but I just want to let him know he is awesome and officially my favorite person he absolutely made Wyatt's day thank you so much to him and everyone who stopped us to tell him how great he was on stage and told him they are praying for him!!! Definitely a night to remember!!! #WyattStrong."
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Wyatt and his family. This may go down in history as our favorite duet ever!