Blake Shelton Calls Himself "The Luckiest Man Alive" in Valentine's Day Tribute to Gwen Stefani
Blake Shelton celebrated his first Valentine's Day married to Gwen Stefani with a sweet tribute to his wife of seven months.
"I'm the luckiest man alive," the country crooner captioned a black-and-white photo from their July wedding on Instagram. "Happy Valentine's Day, @gwenstefani! I love you!"
The romantic photo showcases the dramatic, custom veil the songstress wore for their star-studded nuptials. Stefani paired her plunging high-low gown with a chapel-length veil featuring her own name, the name of her new husband, and the names of her three sons—Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo—embroidered along its delicate raw edge for a decidedly sentimental touch.
Stefani also paid tribute to her longtime love on social media, sharing a video from their wedding on Instagram Monday. The cute clip, set to Shelton's song "We Can Reach the Stars," shows Shelton peppering her youngest son Apollo with kisses.
"The stars, the moon, my whole world," she captioned the video.
WATCH: Gwen Stefani's Glamorous Gowns Paid Tribute to Her Kids in Wedding to Blake Shelton
Stefani and Shelton got engaged in 2020 but have been linked since 2015 when they met as co-judges in The Voice. The lovebirds officially got married over the July 3, 2021, at Shelton's ranch in rural Tishomingo, Oklahoma.
Happy Valentine's Day, y'all!