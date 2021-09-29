During Tulsa Concert, Blake Shelton Honors Police Officer Injured in the Line of Duty

The officer had a surprise of his own as well.

Blake Shelton is honoring local heroes on each stop of his 2021 tour. When he swung through Tulsa, Oklahoma, last week, he surprised Tulsa Police Department Officer Aurash Zarkeshan with front row tickets and a donation to a charity of his choice. However, the officer had a surprise of his own.

When Shelton started to sing "Nobody But You"—his love song for Gwen Stefani—Zarkeshan got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend. Naturally, she said yes and the whole romantic moment was captured on video and shared on the Tulsa Police Department's Facebook page.

It was a heartwarming moment, made even more so by thinking how far Zarkeshan had come. Just 15 months ago, he was shot during a routine traffic stop. While Zarkeshan survived, Sergeant Craig Johnson did not, ABC News reported. The incident occurred less than six weeks after Zarkeshan started his patrol work. Despite the traumatizing incident, Zarkeshan has returned to the police force.

"I can't think of a better person to be recognized than Tulsa's own, Officer Zarkeshan. Through the many hardships he faced on his road to recovery, he never gave up and worked tirelessly to return to serve the citizens of Tulsa as a police officer," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a news release, reported by Tulsa's ABC affiliate, KTUL. "Following that fateful night, I've never seen a community provide so much support and care to our Tulsa police officers. I want to thank Blake Shelton for recognizing the strength and honor of Officer Zarkeshan and the many officers that serve Tulsa every day."

