Blake Shelton Says Gwen Stefani Helped Him Find God
Blake Shelton's faith keeps growing stronger, and he has wife Gwen Stefani to thank.
In a recent interview with CMT, the country crooner shared how his relationship with Stefani has improved his connection with God. He told CMT that just the chance for him to be with Stefani is proof to him that God is real.
"She has such a strong faith in God," Shelton said. "I mean, if Gwen was sitting here right now, she would say God (is first), and then everything else. That's number one in her life and has been her whole life. She doesn't beat you over the head with it. She would never do that. That's her relationship. But I've learned a lot from Gwen about a lot of things, really just watching her and learning from her and learning how she thinks and how she treats people, and how she just operates in her life."
Stefani and Shelton got engaged in 2020 but have been linked since 2015 when they met as co-judges on The Voice. They got married on July 3, 2021, at Shelton's ranch in rural Tishomingo, Oklahoma.
The "God's Country" singer told CMT that proof of his growing faith can be seen in his recent music.
"I start seeing the God in everything because she does," Shelton said. "And of course, that starts bleeding into my records and my music, and next thing you know, I'm dreaming songs, and recording songs and writing songs about faith and God … I do like having it on my records."