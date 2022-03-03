Blake Shelton Learned How to Be a Stepdad to Gwen Stefani's Sons From His Own Father
Blake Shelton wore his heart on his sleeve at the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville last month.
In addition to sharing how wife Gwen Stefani's strong faith has bolstered his own relationship with God, the crooner also opened up about becoming a stepfather to her three sons from a previous marriage. Shelton said that he's fortunate to have had a model stepfather in his own life: his dad, who served as a stepdad to his older brother, Richie.
"My dad, when he married my mom—my mom had a baby, my brother, Richie," Shelton shared, per Good Morning America. "And he took Richie on and raised him from the time he was one-year-old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad."
He said his parents ultimately divorced and his dad went on to remarry a woman who already had kids. He acted as a stepfather to those children as well.
"The example that my dad set for me was that was not even a consideration. 'You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this,'" he said of Stefani's sons. "I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it, and every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."
Stefani and Shelton got engaged in 2020 but have been linked since 2015 when they met as co-judges on The Voice. They got married on July 3, 2021, at Shelton's ranch in rural Tishomingo, Oklahoma.