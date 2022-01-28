Celebrities to Honor Betty White in New TV Special
It's been almost one month since legendary actress Betty White died, just 17 days before her 100th birthday. But fans across the nation are still showing their support for White with tributes and generous donations to animal rescues and shelters as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge.
On Monday, January 31, the stars will align to pay their respects to America's sweetheart in an hour-long NBC special called Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl. The special brings together some of the biggest names in Hollywood to remember her life and the incredible legacy she left behind. Drew Barrymore, Cher, and Anthony Mackie are among the list of notable celebrities set to make an appearance, as is President Joe Biden.
Viewers can also expect to see comedy stars, talk show hosts, and other actors and actresses, including Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Jean Smart, and Mary Steenburgen.
The special will provide a trip down memory lane with clips of White in some of her most iconic roles. We'll see her as the indomitable Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, as Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and in supporting roles in movies like The Proposal and Toy Story 4.
You're not going to want to miss this opportunity to see the best of the best from America's sweetheart and hear from those who were fortunate enough to know her personally. Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl will air on NBC January 31 at 10 p.m. ET. It will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.