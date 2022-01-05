Betty White's Hometown Plans to Celebrate Betty White Day with the Icon's Favorite Foods
You’ll never guess what meal the star loved the most.
Betty White was a no-nonsense, straight-shooting kind of lady. And that's just one of the many reasons why we loved her so much. January 17 would have been White's 100th birthday, and while we're crushed that we won't get to see the national treasure reach her centennial, we still plan to celebrate in her honor. Her scheduled nationwide movie tribute screening will go on as planned, and you can add to the festivities by indulging in some of White's favorite foods.
White's hometown of Oak Park, Illinois, has declared January 17, 2022 Betty White Day in memoriam of the beloved Golden Girls actress who died on the final day of 2021. The day's festivities will include a giant birthday cake, specials at local businesses, a Betty White mural contest, and of course, all her favorite foods.
Ever relatable, America's sweetheart famously kept things simple when it came to cuisine. She didn't mess around with diet fads, food trends, or organic groceries. In her last interview with PEOPLE, published just days before her passing, she joked about steering clear of anything green. Instead, she relied on a meal she knew and loved.
"I should follow better eating health rules," she told PEOPLE in 2012. "But hot dogs and Red Vines and potato chips and French fries are my favorite foods."
There you have it, folks. Want the secret to longevity? It's not a fountain of youth or carefully planned-out diet. Tubular meat and two forms of potato should do the trick.
If you make the trip to Oak Park to pay your respects, local restaurant Mickey's Gyros and Ribs will offer a special combo of a hot dog, French fries, and Diet Coke in honor of White. West Coast White fans can head to legendary eatery Pink's Hot Dogs to nab the actress's go-to order, a beef hot dog on a bun with no condiments or toppings.
Pink's owner Richard Pink said the Betty White Naked Hot Dog will remain on the menu in perpetuity. This week, all proceeds from sales of the menu item will be donated to the Los Angeles Zoo, a cause that was near and dear to the animal advocate and former zoo trustee's heart.
The perfect beverage pairing for your dog and fries? White was known to love Diet Coke and a vodka martini with plenty of lemon. Here's to 99 wonderful years with Ms. White! We'll definitely pour one out for our favorite Golden Girl on the 17th.