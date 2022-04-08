Hundreds of Betty White's Personal Belongings Headed to Auction
Get your checkbooks ready! Betty White's estate is set to go to auction later this year, and the 1,500-item collection is an absolute treasure trove.
Julien's Auctions is hosting the sale, which will feature items from both her personal and professional lives. The three-day auction is currently scheduled for September.
Highlights of the collection pertaining to White's legendary career include her original director chair from The Golden Girls set, The Golden Girls pilot first draft script, her Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement award, and much more.
Also available are numerous dresses and jewelry pieces such as White's gold leaf wedding band from her marriage to Allen Lunden, a gold watch engraved with her mother's initials, and the iconic lavender dress with white dots from the 1986 publicity images for The Golden Girls.
Furnishings, home décor, artwork, and items from White's longtime Brentwood and Carmel homes include a baby grand piano and bench filled with sheet music, a decorative needlepoint wall hanging which includes a photograph of White crafting it, and a handmade papier-mâché figurine of White and three of her dogs.
"Betty White was a beloved national treasure and a cross generational icon who made us laugh for eighty years with her illustrious work on film, radio, and television classics such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls," Darren Julien, President/CEO of Julien's Auctions, said in a news release. "We are honored to work with her Estate in this exclusive presentation of these precious artifacts and personal mementos from her storied life and career which will be offered for the first time at auction to the public, museum curators, and her legions of fans worldwide."
The auction, which has an estimated total of between $1 million and $2 million, will take place online and in-person in Beverly Hills on September 23-25.
Visit juliensauctions.com for more information and to sign up for updates.