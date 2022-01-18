Trisha Yearwood's Betty White Challenge Fundraiser Raises Nearly $40,000 for Rescue Pets
Trisha Yearwood celebrated Betty White's 100th birthday by raising thousands of dollars in the late legend's honor.
The country singer took the viral #BettyWhiteChallenge to the next level by hosting a fundraiser on TalkShopLive on Monday, January 17—what would have been White's centennial.
The Golden Girls star died on December 31, just weeks before the milestone birthday. In light of her commitment to animals, fans came up with the grassroots challenge encouraging participants to donate funds to local animal rescue groups in White's name.
Thanks in part to celebrities like Yearwood, the #BettyWhiteChallenge was an overwhelming success.
"Who doesn't love Betty White?" the singer said at the beginning of her #BettyWhiteChallenge fundraiser. "I just think, Betty right now is so happy that this is the way that the world is choosing to celebrate her birthday by giving to animals, which was very near and dear to her heart."Yearwood's efforts raised "over $24k in 15 minutes" for the Dottie's Yard Fund, a charitable effort she started in 2021 to honor her and husband Garth Brooks' late dog, Dottie.
As of this morning, Yearwood had raised more than $38,000 for Dottie's Yard. According to People, a Southern Living sister publication, the singer and TalkShopLive have both pledged to match up to $10,000 in donations.
"I'm excited to be a part of the Betty White Challenge to help shine a light on the great work that rescues, and shelters do, many with only volunteers and private donations of food, bedding and time," Yearwood told People.
WATCH: Fans Are Celebrating Betty White's 100th Birthday by Donating to Animal Shelters
White maintained a lifelong commitment to animal welfare and conservation, championing shelters, working with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, and even secretly funding a private plane to evacuate a New Orleans aquarium after Hurricane Katrina.
"I often say that I have to stay in show business to pay for my animal business," White liked to joke.