Fans Are Celebrating Betty White's 100th Birthday by Donating to Animal Shelters
The #BettyWhiteChallenge is a meaningful way to celebrate the animal lover.
As fans grapple with the news of Betty White's death, a grassroots movement to honor her on what would have been her 100th birthday is gaining steam on social media.
White, whose decades-long entertainment career spanned television and movies, died on December 31 at the age of 99, just weeks before she was set to celebrate her centennial.
So, fans of the Golden Girls star came up with the unofficial #BettyWhiteChallenge to celebrate White's birthday and support a cause near and dear to her heart: animals.
"On Betty White's 100th birthday, January 17th, everyone should pick a local rescue or animal shelter in your area and donate just $5 in Betty White's name," a post on the Facebook group Dogspotting Society explains. "Make her 100th birthday the movement she deserves."
Best Friends Animal Society is also championing the effort.
"Be it $5 or $100, we can all band together to make Betty White's legacy live on through the thousands of homeless pets who need our help!" the nationwide nonprofit wrote on Facebook Tuesday.
White maintained a lifelong commitment to animal welfare and conservation, championing shelters, working with the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, and even secretly funding a private plane to evacuate a New Orleans aquarium after Hurricane Katrina.
"I often say that I have to stay in show business to pay for my animal business," White liked to joke.
WATCH: Betty White Secretly Paid to Evacuate Animals From Audubon Aquarium After Hurricane Katrin
To participate, simply make a donation to a local animal rescue group or American Humane in Betty White's name on January 17.
We can't think of a better way to honor the legendary actress.
Rest in peace, Betty.