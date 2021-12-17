You're Invited to Betty White's Star-Studded 100th Birthday Celebration
Get your tickets now!
Betty White's 100th birthday is coming up, and she wants to celebrate with all of us!
The Hollywood icon is inviting fans to mark her 100th birthday with a viewing of Betty White: 100 Years Young—A Birthday Celebration, a one-day only event by Fathom Events. The must-see movie tribute to America's sweetheart will screen in 900 theaters nationwide on White's birthday: January 17, 2022.
According to Variety, filmmakers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein were given exclusive access to the former Golden Girl to create a film that promises a "look into the beloved star's behind-the-scenes life, her relationship with her office staff, and her efforts as an animal advocate."
In addition to clips from White's decades-long career, 100 Years Young includes footage from her star-studded 100th birthday party, with appearances by Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, and James Corden.
"We didn't want this day to pass without bringing together all the people that love her, from her co-stars and friends to her many millions of fans of all ages, to celebrate her 100th birthday with an entertaining and loving look at what makes Betty a national treasure," Boettcher said in a statement, per Variety.
Screenings will begin at local times of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase now.
"Who doesn't love a party?!?" White said in a statement. "This one is gonna be great."
See y'all there!