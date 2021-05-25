Ben and Erin Napier Share How to Maximize Kitchen Snack Space in Homes With Kids
They might be onto something!
It's not just Wetumpka residents who are benefiting from Ben and Erin Napier's valiant quest to restore the Alabama town. With every episode of Home Town Takeover, we the view learn something new from the HGTV super-couple.
In the most recent episode of the hit series, "Say Yes to Wetumpka," Erin and Ben take on two big projects: the Wetumpka Civic Center and a family home in need of some modern updates.
Robert and Kim Rose's house has an open-door policy. As the go-to gathering place for their two teenagers and their friends, it's important to them that their home be a comfortable and welcoming space for entertaining.
"Their house is the hub for the neighborhood kids," Ben explains.
Parents know that that can mean only one thing: providing food and lots of it.
Fortunately, the Roses have a big kitchen, although Erin and Ben wonder if it might even be too big. In order to maximize all that space (along with its snack-dispensing potential), Ben decides to build a kitchen island with plenty of drawers for treats of all shapes and sizes.
"That way, the kids can grab something to eat while they're working on their homework or playing basketball," he says in the episode.
Because Erin and Ben know that the most important part of a kitchen in a home brimming with kids is room for snacks.
We can't argue with that!