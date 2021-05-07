Ben and Erin Napier Share the Best Gifts for Your Neighbors
We like the way these Southerners think.
Of course Laurel, Mississippi's Ben and Erin Napier get an A+ in Southern hospitality. That's why we're taking a page out of their playbook when it comes to getting a great gift for your neighbors, whether it's for new folks in town or long-time friends from three doors down. In a recent interview with Glamour.com the HGTV Home Town stars shared the best gifts for your neighbors, and we particularly appreciated their response.
"We love to take people coffee and snacks. We have amazing coffee in our store that's roasted in Washington, I believe. I don't drink coffee, but Ben loves it," said Erin. "Food and pantry items are great to bring people because it's not a burdensome gift."
The sentiment behind this gift is spot-on — and so Southern — give someone something they'll love, but also something that's practical, too. (Which of course, if you're gifting your newly moved-in neighbors or a family that just welcomed a baby, they'll surely appreciate a present they can use during a busy time in their lives.) If you gift something like coffee, tea, or a set of jams or oil and vinegar, they'll also think of you every time they use it.
Personally, for coffee drinkers we love this container of coffee and chicory from New Orleans' famed Café du Monde (from $7.44; Amazon.com). For tea enthusiasts, try The Republic of Tea's Beautifying Botanicals Clean Beauty Berry Aloe Herbal Tea Bags ($17.06; Amazon.com) or The Republic of Tea's Fruity and Floral Iced Tea Combo Pack ($14.99; Amazon.com) paired with these honey spoons ($9.95; crateandbarrel.com).
WATCH: In the Next Episode of Home Town Takeover, Ben and Erin Napier Take On the House From Big Fish
Above all, it's the thought that counts. Remember, even a handwritten card or some fresh flowers from your garden go a long way in showing your neighbors "we're thinking of you."