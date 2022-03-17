Ben and Erin Napier Discuss Daughter Helen's Household Chores
HGTV superstars Ben and Erin Napier have been talking a lot about cleaning these days. As part of their new partnership with Swiffer WetJet Wood, the home-reno whizzes have discussed everything from how often they clean their hardwood floors to, most recently, how their four-year-old daughter Helen contributes to the family's daily chores.
"Helen, her big thing is dishes—she clears the table," Ben told SheKnows. "She helps empty the dishwasher."
"She has to unload the silverware from the dishwasher and put it away in the trays. And she has to get the wet clothes out of the washer, into the dryer," Erin chimed in, adding that Helen also like to help "wash" the dishes by using the sprayer to fill the cups in the kitchen sink with water.
At just nine months old, the Erin and Ben's other daughter, Mae, is still too young to pitch in. But it won't be long before she too has responsibilities.
The Home Town stars went on to explain how important it is to them that their children have an active role in keeping their household running. Ben, one of four boys, told SheKnows that that's how he was raised.
"It was absolutely the only way they could function at Ben's house when he was growing up," Erin explained, "because his mama couldn't do all that laundry and be a sane person."
"It was a constant battle that we had to help fight," Ben added.
For many parents, it's not just about keeping the house clean, it's about raising responsible children. Studies have shown that kids who do chores grow up to be happier, more successful adults.
Keep up the good work, y'all!