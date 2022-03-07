Ben and Erin Napier Talk Hardwood Floors and Daughter Helen's Plan for Their New Country Home
With two young kids and a new puppy, Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier find themselves cleaning their floors at least once a day.
"There's a lot of food on the floor," the mom of 4-year-old Helen and 9-month-old Mae told Southern Living.
"Quick cleaning—just keeping them clean—is a daily job for us," Ben added.
Given their expertise and busy lifestyles, the Napiers are a natural choice for a new partnership with Swiffer WetJet Wood. Unlike other Swiffer products, this one is specially designed for wood, meaning it doesn't streak and quickly dissolves things on the surface of finished wood floor.
Soon, Erin and Ben will have even more hardwood floors to keep clean. The couple revealed that they're currently working on the wood floors in their new house outside Laurel, Mississippi.
"We bought a house out in the country to give our girls a place where we can all get away together without having to really get away," Ben explained. "It's quiet, private… it's incredible."
"It feels like the English countryside," Erin added, noting that Ben's claustrophobia makes traveling across the pond unlikely for the HGTV stars. "So, we're bringing that to Laurel."
Ben said that one of the main reasons they bought the historic home, which used to be a working farm, are these "really awesome" 12-inch-wide wood floors.
"They clean up so nice, they're so beautiful," he said. "The only rooms where there wasn't wood, we're adding some"
The couple's daughter Helen might be the most excited for the country house.
"The first thing Helen [said] was 'we're gonna get a horse and we're gonna get pigs!'" Erin said with a laugh.
The Napiers said they'll be ready to move into their new digs in a month. The renovation will be featured on Home Town in the fall.