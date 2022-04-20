Barbara Bush Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Cora Georgia With Her Doting Grandparents
Former First Daughter Barbara Bush offered a rare glimpse into life with her baby girl this week.
Barbara joined her twin sister Jenna on Tuesday's episode of Today, where she opened up about becoming a first-time mom after she and husband Craig Coyne welcomed daughter Cora Georgia in September—six weeks early.
"We were totally unprepared," Barbara recalled. "I thought I was going to have her in New York, and my husband and I were in Maine that weekend. I woke up at 4 in the morning and went into labor."
The couple drove to the nearest hospital, which just so happened to be the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland.
The 40-year-old CEO and co-founder of Global Health Corps also shared two sweet photos of Cora with her grandparents, former President George W. Bush (her namesake) and former First Lady Laura Bush, with Today. Barbara also revealed her dad's nickname for his youngest grandchild.
"He now calls her C. George," she said. "She does take after him!"
What a little cutie!