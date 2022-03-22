Captain America's Anthony Mackie Buys Land for Movie Studios in New Orleans
They say life imitates art, and in the case of actor Anthony Mackie, that certainly seems to hold true. In the Captain America franchise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Mackie plays Sam Wilson, a Louisiana-born Airforce vet who doubles as superhero the Falcon.
In real life, Mackie also has strong ties to the Bayou State; he was born in New Orleans and graduated from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts. Just like is on-screen character, he's using his talents for good. Only instead of stopping bad guys, he's helping support his home state with the opening of a new movie studio.
Last week, the 43-year-old actor and producer closed a deal to purchase 20 acres on the Interstate 10 Service Road at Read Boulevard near the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East. He plans to create a full-fledged movie studio, called East Studios LLC, at the site as well as on adjoining land he hopes to purchase.
Mackie, who has been acting for more than 20 years, has only recently dipped his toes into the world of producing. He is listed as a producer on recent projects The Banker on Apple TV+ and Outside the Wire on Netflix. He is also set to star in and executive produce Twisted Metal, a TV adaptation of a classic car combat video game series for Peacock.
His newest venture could be a huge help in revitalizing New Orleans East, which has been in economic decline since its heyday in the 1970s. On Friday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to Twitter to express her excitement for what the new development could mean for the city.
Though few details about East Studios LLC have been released, the movie studios are expected to jumpstart's Louisiana's production industry, which is bouncing back from a period of stunted growth due to the pandemic. According to Chris Stelly, executive group director of entertainment and digital media at the Louisiana Department of Economic Development, currently about 20 movies and TV shows are being produced in Louisiana, half of which are filming in New Orleans. Mackie's new studios could multiply that impact.
Mackie and his family are longtime supporters of Louisiana and the city New Orleans. After Hurricane Katrina hit in 2008, Mackie moved home to help rebuild. Today, Mackie's brother Calvin Mackie is changing the landscape of New Orleans East with the creation of a $10 million STEM Nola hub. Meanwhile, Mackie's cousin Earl, along with his wife Nicole, are focused on keeping the city fed with their restaurant Ma Momma's House, located less than two miles from the site of Mackie's future movie studio.
Now that's what we call a family affair!