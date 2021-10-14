Amy Grant on How Being Prayed for "Has Made All the Difference" in Her Life

This year, Amy Grant is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Heart In Motion, the record that spawned hit singles like "Baby Baby," "Good For Me," "Every Heartbeat," and "That's What Love Is For," and catapulted her from Christian music star to contemporary pop icon.

In an August appearance on Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast, Grant, 60, discussed the anniversary of Heart In Motion as well as her faith and how it has influenced both her career and her life.

"I hear it from people my own age, 'that was what we danced to, my kids and me.' And you know what? That was happening in my home, too. That's why I made that record because I had young children," she said of the album. "I was pregnant with my second during the writing of a lot of it. And then she was born. I toured when she was one. And by then, my son was 3. But to me, it's just filled with youthful energy and innocence and how faith helped navigate that journey—and it's all on that record."

Motherhood isn't the only journey Grant has taken. She walked a difficult path relating to her health—and she relied on faith and prayer to get her through that too.

Now, fully healed and on tour, Jim Harrington with The Mercury News recently posed an interesting question to Grant. "How can fans be praying for you these days?" he asked the singer.

"Well—health and stamina on this run," she replied. "And then, like everybody who has ever parented, pray for my kids. That's the best gift you can give me."

"I have felt prayed for my whole life, and it has made all the difference," Grant continued. "I just want to share some of that blessing with the rest of my family."