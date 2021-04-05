Alex Drummond Shares Encouraging Update About Dad Ladd and Cousin Caleb Following Terrifying Truck Accident
We're so glad to hear they're both healing well.
Sporting a bedazzled and faux fur cowboy hat, Alex Drummond was all smiles for a recent episode of "Ask Alex," an Instagram Live video series Ree Drummond's daughter hosts on The Pioneer Woman Magazine's Instagram account. At the beginning of the episode, Alex took some time to share an encouraging update about her dad Ladd and her cousin Caleb following a truck collision as they both responded to a fire near the family's ranch.
"A lot of people are asking how our dad is. He's doing a lot better. He's recovering, and he's starting to get back into ranch work. He was burning [a ranch-related chore] today. He's recovering though. His mobility is a little limited right now, but he's still able to hang. Thank you for asking," she said, beginning at around the 1:47 mark of the video she co-hosted with her youngest brother Todd.
"And Caleb is doing better, too. Everyone's just healing up. I'm sure y'all read the blog post, but my dad had some broken neck issues, so he just had to get some surgery," she continued, with Todd adding that Caleb is "pretty much all healed up and back to his normal life."
"Can't keep a good man down," one commenter posted, with Alex reading it aloud and adding "that's right, Antoinette." Watch the full video below.
Meanwhile, with Alex Drummond's wedding to fiancé Mauricio Scott on the family's Pawhuska ranch fast approaching on May 1, we hope Ladd and Caleb continue to heal for the big day. As Ree Drummond noted in her blog post update on Ladd and her nephew Caleb, her husband "will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks to let the other fracture heal, and the girls and I will bling out the brace for Alex's wedding…but we are just grateful he will be here for Alex's wedding."
WATCH: Ree Drummond's Kids Alex and Todd Joke Over Who Their Mom's Favorite Child Is
Grateful, indeed. And we all can't wait to see photos from that special day in Pawhuska Paradise.