Alex Drummond and Mauricio Scott Reveal How They Knew They Were Each Other's Forever
"That was when I was like, 'Oh my gosh, life with Mauricio would be so fun wherever we are,'" recalled Alex.
On May 1, Alex Drummond and Mauricio Scott got married in a beautiful ceremony and celebration on the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The couple — who met as undergrads at Texas A&M — knew long before they walked down the aisle that they were each other's better half.
In a recent post on Ree Drummond's website, ThePioneerWoman.com, the couple opened up about how they knew their romance would endure. "This is hard, because right when Mauricio and I started dating, I knew he was someone I got along with really well. We were friends for a year before dating, so I was already swooning after just our first date," Alex told The Pioneer Woman's Megan Stein. "But I feel like when I started saying, 'Oh I can really see myself spending life with Mauricio,' was when we moved to Dallas and got to step into this new season together—real life, honestly. I feel like college is such a bubble. Whenever we moved to Dallas and had so much fun and didn't need all the college antics to enjoy each other, that was when I was like, 'Oh my gosh, life with Mauricio would be so fun wherever we are.'"
Mauricio shared a similar viewpoint, saying that after they graduated college and continued to spend time together, he realized Alex and him were meant to be. "...working, spending life outside of college, that's when I for sure realized. I always knew, but it was more solidified after college," he told the outlet.
Not even two weeks into their marriage, we hope that the couple is enjoying life as the Scotts. And that their feet have started to recover from all that dancing.