The Partygoer Woman! See Photos from Alex Drummond's Nashville Bachelorette Party
The Pioneer Woman's eldest daughter ties the knot in just three weeks.
Alex Drummond's wedding to Mauricio Scott is fast approaching in three weeks, and the bride-to-be was able to enjoy a bachelorette party in Nashville to celebrate her upcoming nuptials.
"I'm at a loss of words after the best weekend ever with my best gals!!!!!!! Let's do it again in 3 weeks?!?!!" Alex captioned a series of photos on Instagram this weekend. Among the bunch are snapshots taken at White Limozeen, the rooftop bar atop the Graduate hotel in Nashville, complete with a larger-than-life replica of Dolly Parton's head. The venue features a pink-and-white theme, which melds perfectly with Alex and her entourage's outfits.
But the fun didn't stop at the White Limozeen, Alex and her crew also enjoyed time on the water, complete with temporary tattoos of fiancé Mauricio Scott's visage and at least one mural pit stop for a photo opp. "Double post for day 2 hehe. Nashville, you were too good to us!!!!!! Allllllll the love for this place and my people! s/o to @a_paige_in_my_book and @megkanewilson for being the BEST MOH's and planning the best weekend ever," Alex wrote alongside the second batch of pictures.
Alex's younger sister and co-maid of honor, Paige, also shared a glimpse into the weekend's festivities. "Celebrated Alex in nash all weekend long!! The 3 week countdown till she becomes a Scott starts now!" Paige shared along with a set of photos, adding a parenthetical jab to her future brother-in-law "I loved her first, @mauricioscott03."
It looks like the future Mrs. Scott had an incredible weekend with her sister and dearest friends. We hope three weeks is enough time to rest and recover from Nashville fun before the big day.
If you're planning your own bachelorette trip, please check the latest guidelines from the CDC regarding travel.