See Photos of Alex Drummond's Wedding Showers: "So Grateful To Be Surrounded by So Many Strong, Loving Women"
"Feeling oh so celebrated as we head into the final month before MARRIAGE!!!"
There's less than a month to go until Alex Drummond walks down the aisle to wed Mauricio Scott at the Drummond family's ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Now, the bride-to-be is giving us a glimpse into some of the festivities leading up to their big day.
This past weekend, Alex enjoyed both a couples' shower and her bridal shower in Pawhuska, and the photos document the fun and love — along with a seriously impressive balloon, greenery, and floral backdrop and a mural with caricatures of the soon to be bride and groom.
"The most amazing couples' shower thrown by the best people! Mauricio and I had a blast this weekend with our wonderful friends & family," she captioned the series of photos from her couples' shower. "Feeling oh so celebrated as we head into the final month before MARRIAGE!!!" Click through to the last photo below to see the larger-than-life drawing — featuring several nods to the couple's beloved Texas A&M Aggies (both Alex and Mauricio are graduates of Texas A&M University).
Then, Alex posted a look inside her elegant bridal shower, also hosted at an undisclosed location in Pawhuska. "This weekend I also was thrown the sweetest and most lovely bridal shower. So grateful to be surrounded [by] so many strong, beautiful, loving women who have shaped me into who I am! I love my ladies!!!!!"
Mama Ree hasn't shared any photos from the weekend's parties, she did post a selfie before she headed out for one of the celebrations, noting, "I saw my sister for the first time in over a year, I got to celebrate my daughter and the man she's about to marry, and Ladd is doing really great, too. So no complaints outta these (overlined tbh) lips."
Your daughter is getting married, Mrs. Drummond. Overline your lips all you want. Just be sure to share photos with us fans so we can attend the wedding vicariously through you.