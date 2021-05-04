Alex Drummond Shares the Sweet Reason She Picked "Cowgirls Don't Cry" for Wedding Dance with Her Dad, Ladd
"Her daddy gave her first pony / Then told her to ride / She climbed high in that saddle / Fell I don't know how many times..."
This past weekend, Ree Drummond's daughter Alex Drummond married Mauricio Scott amidst the stunning backdrop of the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.
We've loved being able to join the celebrations vicariously through all the photos Ree and her family have posted on social media thus far, along with a lengthy recap on The Pioneer Woman's website sharing so many sweet details from Alex and Mauricio's big day.
From that post about the couple's wedding, learning that Alex selected "Cowgirls Don't Cry" by Brooks & Dunn for her dance with her dad, Ladd Drummond, was one of our favorite tidbits. "It's a country song that we always listen to, it's about a girl who grew up in the country, and I just feel like it was very fitting for my relationship with my dad," Alex shared in the article.
"Her daddy gave her first pony / Then told her to ride / She climbed high in that saddle / Fell I don't know how many times / Taught her a lesson that she learned / Maybe a little too well," the tune begins before leaping into the chorus: "Cowgirls don't cry / Ride, baby, ride / Lessons in life are going to show you in time / Soon enough you're gonna know why / It's gonna hurt every now and then / If you fall get back on again / Cowgirls don't cry."
Can we all give a collective "awwwwww" right about now? Pretty moving lyrics, for sure. Meanwhile, Alex's husband Mauricio picked and equally emotional song for his dance with his mom, Martha. "She's very lyrics oriented, and she was like, 'I just think this one's it,'" Mauricio said. Their pick? "Through the Years" by Kenny Rogers.
"I can't remember when you weren't there / When I didn't care for anyone but you / I swear we've been through everything there is / Can't imagine anything we've missed / Can't imagine anything the two of us can't do," the song begins. We're getting misty-eyed already.
We hope the two newlyweds are finding time to rest and relax after all that fun. And soak their tired feet from all that time on the dance floor!