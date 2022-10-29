Alan Jackson Has Reached Lifetime Achievement Status At The CMAs

Hot on the heels of being awarded CMT's Artist of a Lifetime honor, country legend Alan Jackson already has his next big win lined up. The Country Music Association (CMA) revealed that Jackson will receive this year's CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

The CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is given to "an iconic artist who has attained the highest degree of recognition in Country Music," according to a press release sent out by the CMA. The group hands out the honor to artists who are global stars, put on entertaining shows for their fans, promote country music around the world, and do good deeds for those in need. Over the course of his long career in country music, Jackson has ticked all those boxes. He joins a star-studded list of past recipients, including Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, and of course the award's namesake Willie Nelson.

"We are thrilled to honor Alan Jackson this year with the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award," Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement. "A three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, he is responsible for so many iconic moments in CMA Awards history. Just as Alan has been influenced by many Country legends throughout his career, he too has inspired a generation of artists to stay true to the authenticity of Country Music." Jackson will accept the honor during the 56th Annual CMA Awards. To mark the occasion, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson will take the stage as an all-star revue to Jackson. They'll have plenty of tracks to choose from as the country crooner is behind a whopping 26 No. 1 hits. The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on ABC on November 9.