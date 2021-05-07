Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Is Getting a Movie Remake
One of Williams’s best-loved plays is heading to the big screen once again.
Tennessee Williams's plays have been adapted countless times because there's always something new to find in their pages. When we hear that there's a new take on the horizon, we can't wait to see it. Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1955, is the latest Williams play to get the film treatment.
The team behind the upcoming production includes film director and producer Antoine Fuqua (Southpaw, Training Day) and Olivier-winning and Tony-nominated theater producers Alia Jones-Harvey and Stephen C. Byrd.
Byrd and Jones-Harvey helmed the celebrated 2008 Broadway revival of the play, the cast of which included Anika Noni Rose, Terrence Howard, Phylicia Rashad, and James Earl Jones. The revival was directed by Debbie Allen and had a sold-out 19-week run on Broadway. After Broadway, the production transferred to London's West End, where it won the Olivier Award for Best Revival of a Play in 2010.
The play has had several previous screen adaptations—the 1958 film starring Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman and the 1984 version starring Jessica Lange and Tommy Lee Jones among them. The original Broadway production premiered in 1955 and has been revived onstage many times around the world.
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is heading to the screen once again—stay tuned for more information about the upcoming film, as well as casting news and trailers.
What's your favorite Williams play? Which ones would you like to see get new big-screen remakes?