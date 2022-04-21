Hallmark's Reigning Queen of Christmas, Candace Cameron Bure, Announces Departure From Network
It's the end of an era for the Hallmark Channel.
After 14 years and 29 projects with the feel-good network, Candace Cameron Bure announced this week that she is parting ways with Hallmark and taking her talents to GAC (Great American Channels).
Bure has been Hallmark's undisputed queen of Christmas since appearing in 2008's Moonlight & Mistletoe.
According to Variety, GAC Media signed a "megadeal" with the Full House star to develop, produce, and star in programming across GAC Family and GAC Living. Bure will also take on a "prominent executive role" at the company and help to curate programming for the networks.
"I'm very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch," Bure said in a statement about the move. "I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!"
Bure is the latest Hallmark star to be lured by GAC Media, which is run by former Crown Media president Bill Abbott. Lori Loughlin, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, and Trevor Donovan have all signed deals with GAC.
"Crown Media has enjoyed over 10 years of collaboration with Candace," a Hallmark spokesperson told Variety. "We respect her decision and thank her for her many contributions."
Good luck with your new venture, Candace!