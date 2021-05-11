Inspiring New Series Following Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit Founder Carrie Morey Headed to PBS
How She Rolls premieres this week.
A fresh-out-of-the-oven series following Callie's Hot Little Biscuit founder and award-winning baker Carrie Morey is set to make its television debut this week.
Premiering on May 13, How She Rolls (get it!?) focuses on the Charleston entrepreneur as she balances the pressures of being a wife and a mom to three daughters with owning a business during the coronavirus pandemic.
A South Carolina Lowcountry native, Morey launched Callie's Hot Little Biscuit more than 15 years ago. Inspired by her mother Callie's family biscuit recipe, the business has transformed from a made-by-hand mail order biscuit company into a thriving culinary enterprise with restaurant locations in both Charleston and Atlanta and more than 80 employees across three states.
"The whole reason I started the business was to make sure that biscuit-making wasn't a dying art," Morey says in the first episode.
According to a release, How She Rolls is comprised of ten 30-minute episodes. The series will explore themes of tradition, resiliency, leadership, and of course, good Southern food. Viewers can also look forward to guest appearances from barbecue pitmaster Rodney Scott, former PBS culinary television host Nathalie Dupree, the owner of Atlanta's popular Twisted Soul Restaurant chef Deborah VanTrece, and members of Morey's own family.
How She Rolls was co-produced by South Carolina Educational Television (SCETV) and Susie Films and will be distributed by PBS. It will be available for streaming on the PBS app, PBS.org, PBS Living on Amazon Prime, and locally on SC Channel and ETVHD.
"I was raised on public radio and television programming, so it is truly an honor to have SCETV as the presenting station of How She Rolls," Morey said in a statement. "It is my hope that How She Rolls will inspire families to gather around the supper table together more often, help small business owners know that they are not alone in the ups and downs of entrepreneurship, and that it will bring recognition to some of the truly amazing farmers and purveyors across our beautiful state."
Trust us, you don't want to miss this!
The first episode of How She Rolls will be available on the PBS app and PBS.org on Thursday, May 13. It premieres on ETVHD the same day at 9 pm and will debut on SC Channel on May 19 at 8 pm.