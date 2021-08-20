The Most Laugh-Out-Loud Southern Foods You Can Find at Buc-ee's

In case you've never been to Buc-ee's before, allow us to introduce Texas' worst-kept secret. Buc-ee's is more than just a gas station. It's more than a roadside store. It's practically a way of life. A rite of passage. Previously a pitstop you'd only find throughout Texas, the convenience megastore (with its cheery cartoon beaver mascot) has now expanded further around the South with locations in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, with future openings planned in Tennessee and Mississippi, as well. The whole South has Beaver Fever, and for good reason.

Buc-ee's is an experience, and the sheer size of the store and the number of gas pumps is enough to make you gawk. Don't worry. You'll get used to it. What will keep you coming back for more? Firstly, the clean bathrooms, which have literally been called out as the cleanest you'll find in America. Secondly, the food. Buc-ee's boasts the most crazily abundant amount of food offerings you'll have ever seen in a convenience store or gas station, and much of it pays homage to its Texas roots, with in-house barbecue, baked goods, and signature snacks that you won't find anywhere else. This is served alongside all the expected items, like fridges full of soda, aisles of candy, and other typical road trip wares.

Before you go (or return!), think ahead. It can get crazy in there, and you could be at risk of missing the best car nibbles. Here are the most hilariously Southern snacks you can find at Buc-ee's.

Beaver Nuggets

While not necessarily the most Southern thing ever, Beaver Nuggets are Buc-ee's signature snack, and the addictive caramel, sugar, and butter-coated corn puffs are not to be missed. Warning: You might want to grab more than one bag, so no car snack fights break out. Don't have a sweet tooth? The salty sibling of this snack is Buc-ee's Nug-ee's, which are corn puffs coated in cheese, spicy powder, and more.

Barbecue

There is a whole counter dedicated to in-house barbecue. Seriously. You'll actually see special Buc-ee's barbecue employees cutting up smoked meat and piling it into breakfast tacos and the crowd-favorite Texas brisket sandwiches. All of which are wrapped and displayed to easily be grabbed and taken on the road. Oh, just make sure to get some of the hot, fresh-made Beaver Chips (Buc-ee's homemade potato chips) to have along with it. It should be located at the same counter.

Pecan Logs

We're not lying when we say that Buc-ee's has about the best pecan log you're going to find anywhere. (We're not forgetting about you, Stuckey's!) With a fluffy homemade nougat center, thin coating of homemade caramel, and a crunchy outer layer of pecan pieces, pecan log rolls are a classic Southern candy that will certainly give you a jolt of energy.

Dr Pepper Icees

You probably haven't had a good 'ole Coke Icee in a while. Well, Buc-ee's has all that and then some, with options that include Dr Pepper and Big Red (both native Texas sodas). Grab a cup, and make it a large. The prices here are just as compelling as the offerings, and everything's bigger in Texas, right?

Kolaches

This Czech pastry is an important part of Texas' food culture and history, and if you've never had one of these doughy, fruit-filled pastries, Buc-ee's is the place. There is a whole pastry counter inside just for various pastries to bring back to the car. Texas kolache makers have even introduced savory pastries filled with sausage, cheeses, and jalapeños — which are way better than your average breakfast sandwich. Trust us.

Sizzlin' Saltines

Probably one of the most compelling snacks in the whole store, these spicy, seasoned Saltines simply can't be beat. While you're at it, grab the box right next to it: the Ranchin' Saltines covered in ranch-flavored seasoning. You'll want to mimic the recipe when you get home, but nothing will have quite the Buc-ee's taste. In the meantime, you can try our recipe for Butter-Baked Saltines instead.

Banana Pudding

We've never been more proud to be Southern than when we first saw the homemade containers of banana pudding in the grab-and-go food section at Buc-ee's, right next to the impressive selection of salads, sandwiches, and on-the-go charcuterie cups. Word on the street is that the banana pudding is actually quite the delicious sweet treat that any Southern grandmother would be impressed was found at a roadside store.

Spicy Pickled Eggs

The main point we're making here is that Buc-ee's has a whole pickling section. Really. You can rack up on a whole host of new condiments and hostess gifts to give at the end of your road trip — and basically all the makings of an elite Bloody Mary station. They're all under the in-house Buc-ee's brand, because of course they are. Some of the funniest options include Spicy Pickled Eggs and Pickled Quail Eggs. You know, in case you have a hankering for that on the ride.

Peanut Patties

This old-fashioned Southern candy was largely made popular in Texas back in the day. Similar to peanut brittle, but with a slightly chewier texture underneath the hard caramelized shell, peanut patties are usually piled into a barrel located conveniently right next to the cash register. Just in case you didn't get enough snacks already. What's one more?