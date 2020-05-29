A New Streaming Service Delivers Broadway on Demand

When you can’t jet off to the Great White Way to take in a show, let Broadway come to you. It’s easy with a new streaming service called Broadway on Demand, which promises to bring you and your family plenty onstage antics anytime, day or night. This new platform is packed with both live and on-demand offerings, including stage shows you’ll want to watch again and again.

It’s not just streaming shows, though. Broadway on Demand has an enormous slate of genre-bending programming. The platform is bringing you original series, live shows, Broadway events, family programs, concerts, benefits, readings, classes, and workshops—as well as full-length stage shows that were produced on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and in theaters around the world. (There’s even a Broadway book club series!)

One recent benefit that streamed on the platform was A Night of Covenant House Stars, which brought together Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, Dolly Parton, Morgan Freeman, and many others to support an important cause. There’s also resource called ShowShare™, which allows organizations to sell tickets and stream their productions on the platform. For the full library of offerings, check out broadwayondemand.com.

You can find Broadway on Demand available to access online and through streaming apps. Sign-up is free, and most of the content on the platform is free to access. However, the streaming service is also offering some additional premium events for a fee.

Thanks to Broadway on Demand, now anyone can tune into the excitement of the bright lights and big city without leaving their living rooms. You can access the streaming service, check out the library of offerings, and sign up for free at broadwayondemand.com.

