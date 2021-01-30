Your Valentine Will Be the Talk of the Town After Receiving One of These Bridgerton-Inspired Cards
There are even options for your Galentine.
If you're one of the 82 million viewers who watched and subsequently became obsessed with Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, you may suddenly find yourself adapting the vernacular of the beloved characters. But you don't have to possess the writing skills of Lady Whistledown to show your own "Diamond of the First Water" how much you burn for them. Instead, let these Bridgerton-inspired Valentine's Day cards do the work for you this social season.
Buy It: Bridgerton Simon Burn For You Valentines Love Card, $6
Send this card to the love in your life to let them know you feel as passionately for them as Simon feels for Daphne. Even better, you can use the code KOKO10 for 10% off.
Buy It: Bridgerton Valentine’s Day Card, $5.30
Nothing says romance like secrecy and scandal. And to make this hand-designed card a surprise, the shop owner can fill out the card with a personalized message and send it to your Duke's or Duchess' address.
Buy It: Flawless Card, $5
The Queen has spoken. This card, which is made to order on 30% recycled paper, will remind your partner just how perfect they are.
Buy It: Bridgerton Galentine's Day Card, $3.50
And of course, you can't forget about your Bridgerton-obsessed besties. This handmade card is blank on the inside, so it's the perfect way to create a custom invite to a Galentine's Day brunch.
Buy It: Bridgerton Best Friends Card, $4.95
If you're celebrating Galentine's Day with your closest friend rather than a group, send this card to show your best friend how meaningful your friendship is.