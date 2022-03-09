Make Haste: Netflix Drops First Official Trailer for Bridgerton Season 2
If the Valentine's Day teaser for season two of Bridgerton left you hungry for more, well dear reader, you're in luck.
This morning Netflix dropped the first full-length trailer for the sophomore season of the Shonda Rhimes hit, and at more than three minutes long, it offers enough steam and soap to keep us burning until the March 25 premiere… hopefully.
The next installment in the worldwide phenomenon focuses on the relationship between Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and the newly arrived Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Drama unfolds when Anthony begins courting Kate's younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran). Suspicious of his motives, Kate and her trusty corgi set out to stop him. It's not long before contempt turns to chemistry and ultimately romance, complicating matters for both parties.
Meanwhile, Lady Whistledown and her quill draw new ire from the Queen.
Season two of Bridgerton is based on the second novel in author Julia Quinn's best-selling series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. Phoebe Dyvenor, who captivated audiences as Daphne Bridgerton, returns for the show's follow-up season, while her now-husband, the Duke of Hastings, is sadly absent following the departure of Regé-Jean Page from the series.
Bridgerton makes its triumphant return to Netflix on March 25. Trust us, you don't want to miss it.