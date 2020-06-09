Bridgerton Is a New Netflix Costume Drama Featuring Julie Andrews

We’ve found the show that promises to fill the Downton Abbey-size hole in our television-watching schedules, and it’s called Bridgerton. The upcoming series is a new Netflix drama created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, who created such long-running and lauded shows as Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, and Private Practice.

The new series is based on the popular Bridgerton novels by Julia Quinn. The books are historical romances set in 1800s London that follow the romances of the eight Bridgerton siblings: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth. The books have sold millions of copies around the world, and they have been translated into 32 languages. Quinn has also been included in the Romance Writers of America Hall of Fame.

Netflix describes the upcoming show this way, “Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, this series unfolds in the sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society.” It promises to be a delicious comedy of manners—and with Golden Globe winner Rhimes’s track record in television, we’re betting it will be a new favorite that we’ll enjoy for years to come.

While details about the production are few and far between, according to IMDB, the cast is a big ensemble packed with talent. It features Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, as well as Jonathan Bailey, Regé-Jean Page, Phoebe Dynevor, Ruth Gemmell, Claudie Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Ruby Barker, Jason Barnett, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Kathryn Drysdale, Luke Newton, and Golda Rosheuval, among many others.

Bridgerton is slated to be released on Netflix in 2020. You can find more information about the series at netflix.com.

WATCH: 10 New Period Dramas for Your Weekend Watch