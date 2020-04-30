38 Bread Jokes and Puns That Definitely Aren’t Crumby

Everyone is baking bread these days. Novice bakers find themselves nurturing sourdough starters (which can be quite kneady); those who can track down yeast are baking dinner rolls, cinnamon buns, and myriad other sweet and savory treats. After all, there’s no better way to elevate a meal than with a loaf of freshly-baked bread. Although the premise of bread-baking may seem intimidating, all it really requires is persistence, dedication, and time. (If you’re looking for a good place to start, try our No-Knead Buttermilk Bread.)

Whether you’re a beginner bread-baker, an experienced chef, or simply a carb enthusiast, you’ll crack up over these hilarious bread jokes and puns. Share these punny jokes with a baker in your life—you’re sure to get a rise out of them. The best thing about a bread joke? It never gets stale.

Bread Jokes

Why did the loaf of bread break up with his girlfriend? The relationship was crumbling.

Why does bread hate Southern summers? The weather is too toasty.

How does bread court his sweetheart? With lots of flours.

What did the toast say to the psychic? You bread my mind!

What did one slice of bread say to another after a long day? Don’t worry—tomorrow will be butter.

What does a loaf of bread say to a friend after doing them a favor? It’s the yeast I could do.

What did one slice of bread say to the other before the race? You’re toast!

What does a loaf of bread say when breaking up with his girlfriend? You deserve butter.

How do you spot a radical baker? They’re always going against the grain.

What did mama bread say to her kids? It’s way past your breadtime!

What’s the most sophisticated kind of bread? The upper crust.

Why did the aging loaf retire? His career was toast.

Why was the loaf of bread upset? His plans kept going a rye.

What did a slice of bread say after brushing his teeth? I’m bready for bed.

Bread Puns

