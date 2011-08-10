Books for the Football Lover
Here are some of our favorite pigskin-themed page-turners.
Rammer Jammer Yellow Hammer by Warren St. John
Birmingham native St. John joins the RV armada of devout Alabama fans to understand the eternally faithful who leave life at the door when football season rolls around. Buy it.
God & Football by Chad Gibbs
In this honest look at football fanaticism, Gibbs explores the marriage of spirituality and sport with Christian game-goers amid a culture that is easily consumed with allegiance to all-stars. Buy it.
Friday Night Lights: A Town, A Team, and A Dream by H.G. Bissinger
In the classic that became a hit movie and TV show, Bissinger writes about the healing power of the game and the high school heroes who helped a town get back on its feet. Buy it.
Meat Market by Bruce Feldman
In this behind-the-scenes look at SEC recruiting, ESPN The Magazine writer Bruce Feldman gets down and dirty with coaches for a closer look at how they tackle the politics of lobbying for their team lineup. Buy it.
Dixieland Delight by Clay Travis
Rocky Top fanatic Clay Travis hits the road for a memorable tour de SEC football in this travelogue memoir. He writes with humor and candor about the sport that brings out the best and worst of its biggest fans. Buy it.