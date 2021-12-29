Bojangles Offering Free Iced Tea in State That Wins Duke's Mayo Bowl
The battle of the Carolinas takes place Thursday, December 30.
The stakes keep getting higher at this year's Duke's Mayo Bowl… and more delicious.
Bojangles is offering free iced tea to all fans in the state that wins tomorrow's showdown between the North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks. So, if Mack Brown and the Tar Heels prove victorious, all participating restaurants in North Carolina will take part in the deal. The same will happen at all participating restaurants in South Carolina should Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks take home the W.
"Victor-tea is Sweet," the Charlotte-based fast-food chain wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "The Battle of the States comes to Charlotte, NC this Thursday. On Friday, December 31st you can go to any of our restaurants in the winning state and receive a free cup of our Legendary Iced Tea to celebrate and end 2021 on sweet note."
"The only thing tastier than our Legendary Iced Tea is when it's free and enjoyed after a big win," Jackie Woodward, chief brand and marketing officer for Bojangles, said in a statement. "We're excited to have the battle of the states with the Gamecocks and Tar Heels in our hometown for a big bowl game and can't wait to celebrate with the winning state!"
Bojangles isn't the only food brand to up the ante for the winner. The bowl game's title sponsor, Duke's Mayo, is substituting the traditional Gatorade bath for… you guessed it: a bucket of Duke's Mayo.
You can watch the Carolinas battle it out in Duke's Mayo Bowl on Thursday, December 30 at 11:30 a.m. EST airing on ESPN.
Good luck, y'all!