Black Restaurants that Fed the Civil Rights Movement

When you visit, ask to be seated in the booth where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ate and strategized before the 1963 March on Washington. We don't know what King had for his meal, but we recommend the Fish & Grits Breakfast with grits, eggs the way you like them, and plump croaker or salmon cakes as well as fried catfish. For your choice of bread, get their legendary corn muffins—crispy on the outside but pillowy soft on the inside. The menu also has a few surprises. The current owner, Imar Hutchins (who purchased the Florida Avenue Grill from the Wilson family in 2005), follows a plant-based diet, so things like vegetarian sausage were added to the menu. In a city that's still marked by the impact of segregation and overrun with gentrification, the Florida Avenue Grill stays true to its founders' legacies and remains a diverse gathering spot.